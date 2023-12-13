Egypt - Nutanix, a pioneer in hybrid multi-cloud computing, and Cisco, a titan in enterprise networking and security, have unveiled a collaboration in Egypt to expedite hybrid multi-cloud adoption, drive innovation, and ensure a seamless customer experience. This move builds on a global partnership, with both companies striving to offer the most comprehensive hyper-converged solution for IT modernization and business transformation, streamlining customer operations and enhancing resiliency.

IT organizations grapple with significant operational challenges, sustainability, and security issues amidst growing multi-vendor and cloud complexity. The Nutanix-Cisco alliance addresses these obstacles by simplifying and hastening infrastructure and application deployment via top-tier cloud operating models, unmatched flexibility, and automated resiliency, supported by exceptional customer service.

The newly introduced Cisco Compute Hyperconverged with Nutanix merges Cisco’s SaaS-managed compute and networking infrastructure (Cisco Unified Computing System with Cisco Intersight) with the Nutanix Cloud Platform (Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure, Nutanix Cloud Manager, Nutanix Unified Storage, and Nutanix Desktop Services). Cisco will market this fully integrated and validated solution, ensuring a cohesive and supported end-to-end experience for customers.

The Nutanix Cloud Platform delivers a uniform cloud operating model, enabling applications and data management across data centers, edges, and public clouds. It supports diverse application deployments, from mission-critical tasks to AI-driven innovation, with linear scaling of performance and capacity, built-in resilience through self-healing nodes, and seamlessly integrated persistent storage.

Post-announcement, Nutanix’s Egypt leadership, led by Country Director Mogib Abdelrazek, met with Ayman El Gohary, Cisco’s Managing Director for Egypt, North Africa, and the Levant, along with their respective teams. They discussed local initiatives stemming from the global strategic partnership, aimed at providing a robust hybrid cloud solution to optimize customer operations, bolster resilience, and accelerate IT transformation.

Mogib Abdelrazek of Nutanix said: “Our cutting-edge cloud technologies bolster two pivotal government initiatives: the ICT 2030 Strategy and Digital Egypt.”

Ayman El Gohary of Cisco stated: “Cisco Compute Hyperconverged with Nutanix is designed to fast-track infrastructure and application delivery through superior cloud operations, flexibility, and support. Egyptian organizations can now confidently innovate, backed by our combined, enhanced support and automated resiliency features that swiftly address and prevent issues.”

