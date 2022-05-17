Benya Group plans to establish an investment arm in the Saudi market before the end of next June as a first step to expand in the markets of the Arabian Gulf.

Ayman Al-Bayaa — CEO of Bunya Group and Chairperson of Bunya Systems — said that the kingdom is a virgin market in terms of investment opportunities in the field of data centres, smart city solutions, and information security, especially with the vision of the political leadership to establish 13 data centres during the next phase.

The group also has successful experiences in the three sectors within the Egyptian market.

Al-Bayaa told Daily News Egypt that the group is currently working on evaluating the impact of the economic and security repercussions that the world is witnessing on its future plans.

With this evaluation, it aims to ensure the preservation of its investments and position locally and in all of Africa, provided that appropriate alternatives are identified to deal with the current situation based on well-thought-out action plans.

On the other hand, he stressed that the success of the digital transformation experience in Egypt — despite the challenges — is the result of the government implementing a group of giant projects in various economic sectors. He also pointed out that Benya was an essential part of this system.

He explained that his company implemented several projects over the past phase, most notably the first phase of the Knowledge City Project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), as well as a project to secure the banking sector against security risks with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) in cooperation with more than 27 international companies in the field of information insurance.

Additionally, it handled automating 64 companies affiliated with the holding companies for tourism, insurance, mining, and metal industries in nine months in partnership with SAP and Microsoft.

Furthermore, Al-Bayaa noted that Benya Systems — a Benya Group company — is currently implementing the second phase of the project to automate public business sector companies, as it recently contracted with the Holding Company for Drinking Water and Wastewater in Assiut and Beheira.

He added that digital transformation projects contributed to making trained professionals available in the information technology sector.

On the project to implement the technological infrastructure network in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), he said that the group is currently waiting to obtain a license from the concerned authorities to start implementing the project, especially that it determined the contractors who will undertake the implementation work and is also planning to expand in new countries in the regions of Africa, Asia, and the Gulf before the end of 2022

Benya Group for Communications Solutions announced in April 2021 signing a shareholder agreement with La Société Congolaise des Postes et Télécommunications in the DRC to establish a new service operator that will develop the infrastructure of communications and information technology in the country.

Under this agreement, a company will be launched titled ‘Benya Telecom – DRC’ to build and operate a national fibre-optic network (NFON) at a distance of up to 16,000km to connect Congolese cities.

