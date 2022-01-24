ZURICH- The Swiss franc rose 0.2% in early trading on Monday as safe haven inflows driven by concerns over Ukraine pushed the currency to its highest level against the euro in nearly seven years.

The Swissie reached 1.0325 euros, its highest level against the common currency since June 29, 2015.

Concerns about the security situation on Ukraine's border with Russia as well as the possibility of a snap election in Italy were driving investors' demand for the franc, analysts said.

