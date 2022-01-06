Saudi Arabia’s biggest private healthcare provider, Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Co (Sulaiman AlHabib) is building a new hospital in the city of Tabuk.

A statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) said the company signed a SAR 32.5 million ($8.67 million) 50-year lease with Tabuk Municipality for land to construct and operate a hospital in the city in North-western Saudi Arabia.

The land, which is 58,662.78 sq.m, is in King Faisal Road, Al Murooj Al Thani District

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

