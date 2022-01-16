RIYADH: Ma’aden has signed an initial agreement with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. to explore opportunities in recycling and environmental stability.

The partnership will see the Saudi firms conduct feasibility studies, as part of Ma’aden’s efforts to invest in technologies for treating mining waste, Argaam has reported.

It was signed on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh last week, where top mining companies in the world discussed the future of the industry in the face of the climate crisis.