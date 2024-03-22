Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources will tender four salt ore exploration licenses in Ras Al-Qaryah, located in Abqaiq Governorate in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.

The total area of the four sites offered for competition is 50 square kilometres, the ministry said in a Arabic language post published on the messaging app X.

The Ras Al-Qaryah complex is nearly 4 km from the sea, and salt ore is naturally found on some surface locations.

The applications for the four exploration licenses will be received through the Taadeen platform until 18 April. The tender will pass through four stages, the statement said.

