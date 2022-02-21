PHOTO
King Salman Energy Park (Spark) has announced the signing of a lease agreement with EnEx to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to produce drone systems at Spark's digital hub.
The project will also produce power isolators and is another step forward to localise production and digitisation in the kingdom, said Spark in a Twitter message.
EnEx is a private Saudi company acting as an investor and business promotor.
Spark is a fully integrated industrial ecosystem and spans an area of 50 sq km. It is being developed with a vision to become the leading gateway to the regional energy sector, providing a complete spectrum of solutions to support business growth in the Kingdom.
Spark is also the first and only industrial city in the world to achieve silver LEED certification.
Spark offers infrastructure at international standards for global investors in the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, power and water production and treatment industries. -TradeArabia News Service
Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
