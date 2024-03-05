Saudi American Glass, one of the oldest and the largest suppliers of processed architectural glass in the Middle East and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, has announced a comprehensive expansion strategy coupled with strategic partnerships, aimed at driving growth and innovation in the lucrative Saudi market.

As a cornerstone of the Saudi glass industry for over 45 years, Saudi American Glass’ commitment to excellence and innovation has continually propelled the sector forward.

The company is investing in cutting-edge technologies with the recent additions such as the 18-cathode coater, state-of-the-art tempering lines, and digital printing facilities, said the company in a statement.

On its expansion intiatives, Khalid Bin Kalban, the Chairman of Saudi American Glass and Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said: "Amidst Saudi Arabia's substantial investments in infrastructure development, the demand for glass products is on a steady ascent. As the kingdom experiences notable growth and development in the construction and infrastructure sectors, Saudi American Glass remains steadfast in its commitment to meet this escalating demand."

"The company’s strategic endeavours align seamlessly with the nation's ambitious Vision 2030 agenda, reflecting Saudi American Glass’s dedication to contributing to the Kingdom's long-term economic diversification and development goals," he added.

As part of its comprehensive expansion strategy, Saudi American Glass is set to introduce several key initiatives aimed at meeting the growing demand within the Saudi glass industry.

Bin Kalban said the launch of 'Glass for Housing' signifies a pioneering move towards providing innovative solutions tailored for residential projects.

As part of its growth strategy, Saudi American Glass’ artistic glass division, Elite Vitrage, will undergo a significant enhancement with the integration of specialized machines, catering to the burgeoning demand for premium glass products.

In line with Saudi American Glass’s commitment to safety and innovation, the company is now actively developing new installation systems for fire-rated and bullet-resistant glass, ensuring heightened security for customers.

Leveraging its existing infrastructure, Saudi American Glass remains dedicated to driving further growth and innovation.

General Manager Riass Dayekh, emphasising the company's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the market, said: "As we embark on this exciting phase of expansion, Saudi American Glass is reinforcing its commercial team to ensure enhanced customer service and capitalize on emerging opportunities within the market. Coupled with a remarkable growth rate exceeding 20% from the previous year, Saudi American Glass remains dedicated to driving progress and excellence in the Saudi glass industry."

"We are intensifying our marketing efforts to bolster awareness about our products and solidify our position as a market leader and we happy to announce strategic partnerships with esteemed industry giants such as Cenomi, Nupco and Sulaiman Habib," noted Dayekh.

"These collaborations align seamlessly with our strategic objectives and will facilitate our participation in prestigious projects led by these entities," he added.

