JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is preparing to host the region’s largest perfume exhibition as part of the Riyadh Season festivities.



The exhibition, organized by the General Entertainment Authority, will showcase more than 200 regional and international brands.



It starts on Saturday and lasts until March 12 and aims to attract perfume enthusiasts, leading companies, and manufacturers of the finest brands to display their products.



It will also give visitors the opportunity to witness the launch of new scents from various brands for the first time, as well as give them the chance to mix different perfumes to create their own fragrance.



Among the many companies taking part are: Al-Majed Oud, Reef, Galimard, and Abdul Samad Al-Qurashi.



The Saudi capital has made a significant mark on the Kingdom’s tourism map through its activities, experiences and events, which have been enjoyed by millions of visitors since October last year.

