CAIRO — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan participated in the activities of the 161st session of the Council of Arab League at the ministerial level at the league’s headquarters in Cairo on Wednesday.



During the meeting, the Arab foreign ministers discussed the ways to strengthen Arab relations in many fields. They also reviewed the joint Arab coordination to stop the military escalation in the Gaza Strip and ensure delivery of more humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.



Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League Abdulaziz Al-Matar and Assistant Director General of the Office of the Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Samail also attended the meeting.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).