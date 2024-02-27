ABU DHABI — An official Saudi source refuted claims circulating on social media about a supposed meeting between the Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi and an official from the Israeli occupation.



The source clarified that the video in question was taken while Al-Qasabi was with the Nigerian Minister of Commerce, just before the commencement of the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization in Abu Dhabi. "During this time, an individual approached to greet him and only revealed his identity as the Minister of Economy in the Israeli occupation government after the fact, with Al-Qasabi having had no previous knowledge of who the individual was."



The source reiterated the Kingdom's unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue, emphasizing its support for the Palestinian people's resilience in the face of Israeli aggression.

