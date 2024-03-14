MADINAH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman visited the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah on Wednesday, where he performed prayers in Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah and paid respects to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his two companions.

Upon his arrival, the Crown Prince was received by several dignitaries, including Sheikh Dr. Abdurrahman Al-Sudais, Head of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, and Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah.

Following his visit to the Prophet's Mosque, the Crown Prince made his way to the Quba Mosque, where he carried out the two-unit prayer of greeting. The Crown Prince was accompanied by an array of high-profile figures, including Emir of Madinah region Prince Salman bin Sultan, and other key ministers and officials.

