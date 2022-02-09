The Kingdom’s general ports authority Mawani has issued a unified license to the transportation and logistics firm — known as OOCL — to practice the activities of marine agencies, a statement revealed.

The license is subject to all the requirements of the Maritime Agents Regulations.

This comes amid efforts by the authority to raise the level of efficiency as well as quality of performance and services provided in Saudi Arabia’s ports.

The move also falls in line with the authority’s goal to exploit global knowledge and expertise from foreign companies and localize them, in addition to adopting the best international practices in the field of the maritime transport industry and promoting investments in the port sector.