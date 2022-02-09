RIYADH: Hong Kong-based global container firm Orient Overseas Container Line has been given a licence to operate in Saudi Arabia’s ports, it has been announced.

The Kingdom’s general ports authority Mawani has issued a unified license to the transportation and logistics firm — known as OOCL — to practice the activities of marine agencies, a statement revealed.

The license is subject to all the requirements of the Maritime Agents Regulations.

This comes amid efforts by the authority to raise the level of efficiency as well as quality of performance and services provided in Saudi Arabia’s ports.

The move also falls in line with the authority’s goal to exploit global knowledge and expertise from foreign companies and localize them, in addition to adopting the best international practices in the field of the maritime transport industry and promoting investments in the port sector. 

 

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.