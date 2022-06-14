RIYADH — Theeb Rent a Car has announced the opening of its new branch in Al Nahda district, Buraidah, Qassim, which is located on Othman Bin Affan Street, as part of its plan to improve customer experience. The new branch offers car rental services to persons, private and business sector companies, and government agencies.



Opening the new branch in Buraidah comes in line with the expansion plan that aims to spread in cities, and to provide rental solutions and faster customer service, which is what Theeb Rent a Car has been committed to before its customers who represent different segments of society.



Commenting on the new branch opening, Bandar Al-Manea , Regional Director of the Central and Northern Region, said: "The opening of the new branch, Nahdet Buraidah, in Qassim, represents our continuous efforts to meet the needs of our customers in this region, and is in line with our ambitious expansion strategy to improve customer experience which targets the service quality of the branches. This branch will serve persons, public, private and business sectors.”



Mr. Bandar Al-Manea pointed out that the new Nahdet Buraidah branch is a new addition to the network of branches of Theeb Rent a Car, and that the process of opening more new branches will continue in a number of Saudi governorates and regions. The new branch has actually started providing car rental services since Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



Theeb Rent A Car, awarded ISO 9001 quality management international certification, ISO 14001 environmental management system certification, and ISO 45001 certification for occupational health and safety system, provides a wide range of car rental solutions and services, including long and short term rentals, with a broad base of clients from various categories, sectors, and individuals. The company's cumulative experience extends for more than 30 years since it has launched its car rental business in 1991, with a fleet of more than 22,000 vehicles.

