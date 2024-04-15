RIYADH — The General Directorate of Traffic is gearing up for the implementation of a royal directive that mandates a 50% reduction in accumulated traffic fines, effective from April 18 through October 18, 2024.



This initiative is designed to alleviate the financial burden on citizens, residents, visitors, and GCC nationals by reducing penalties for all violations recorded up to the day before the reduction period begins.



Traffic authorities noted that committing any of four specific violations during the reduction period would disqualify offenders from receiving the discount. These violations are drifting, driving under the influence of drugs or banned substances, exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h on roads with a speed limit of 120 km/h, or by more than 30 km/h on roads with a speed limit of 140 km/h.



According to the directive, traffic violations committed with the onset of the reduction decision will be subject to Article 75 of the Traffic Law, which allows for a reduction of one violation by 25%, along with the enforcement of detention and implementation if the fine is not paid after the expiry of the objection period and the legally prescribed payment deadline.

