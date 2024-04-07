RIYADH — The General Directorate of Traffic's official spokesperson, Col. Mansour Al-Shakrah, announced that the decision to reduce traffic fines by 50% applies to citizens, residents, and visitors alike, emphasizing the importance of adhering to safety regulations to minimize violations and enhance road safety.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), he detailed that the reduction covers all violations committed before the date of 9 / 10 / 1445 AH, equivalent to 18 / 4 / 2024. To benefit from this reduction, all accumulated traffic fines must be settled within 6 months starting from 18 / 4 / 2024 to 18 / 10 / 2024.

Col. Al-Shakrah clarified that the discount allows for the payment of fines either in one lump sum or separately for each violation.

He also pointed out that Article 75 of the Traffic Law will be applied to violations committed from 18 / 4 / 2024 onwards, offering a 25% reduction on single violations according to the new announcement.

He further mentioned that Article 75 mandates imprisonment and enforcement if the fine is not paid after the objection period and the legally stipulated payment deadline expire.

The 50% reduction applies to violations prior to 18 / 4 / 2024 under specified conditions for the discount, whereas the 25% reduction applies to violations committed from this date onwards.

For cases ineligible for the 25% reduction, particularly if the 15-day payment period expires without applying for the 90-day extension or after 30 days of the special 90-day payment period in case of its request, the reduction will not apply.

The decree, enforced by the Ministry of Interior following directives from King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman, specifies that certain traffic violations, such as drifting, driving under the influence of narcotics or drugs, exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h on roads with a maximum speed of 120 km/h or less, or exceeding the speed limit by more than 30 km/h on roads with a speed limit of 140 km/h, are not eligible for the 50% reduction.

