Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, Qatar’s Mercedes dealership, has announced the recall of Mercedes CLA, 2023 model, as upper area of the fender may be in contact with the side wall due to sheet metal burr that may possibly cause damage to the surface coating of both component parts.

The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The Ministry has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department.

