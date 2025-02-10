Work is moving at a steady pace on the AED1.4 billion ($381 million) Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum Housing Project in Dubai, featuring 672 villas in addition to key amenities including endowment markets, a mosque, a public park, and service facilities designed to meet the needs of Emirati families.

The project will be delivered in four phases with the Phase one - comprising 124 homes - set for completion in 2026, reported Wam.

The Phase Two, featuring 208 homes, is set for completion in 2027; Phase Three with 199 homes for 2029 and the final phase boasting 141 homes is set to for 2032 completion.

The new residential project aligns with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to position Dubai as the best city for living experiences and housing services. As part of the government’s housing programme for citizens, the project supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, focusing on sustainable development, enhancing quality of life, ensuring family stability, and providing comfortable living conditions, stated the report.

"The new residential projects for citizens reflect Dubai’s efforts to continuously raise infrastructure standards in the emirate’s emerging neighbourhoods," said HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, after a inspection tour of the project site.

The project, named in the memory of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is coming up at the Wadi Al Amardi area in Dubai.

"It will feature green spaces, seamless internal access, and key amenities such as a mosque named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, endowment markets promoting economic sustainability, a public park with recreational areas for families and children, and villas designed to optimise internal and external spaces for Emirati families," he explained.

"Our objective is to ensure that every citizen enjoys a fully integrated environment that promotes stability and comfort, while providing access to the highest standards of living and well-being," he stated.

The programme aims to enhance family stability and cohesion, reinforce community values, improve quality of life, provide a stimulating social environment, and support work-life balance, he added.

