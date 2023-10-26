Arab Finance: UAE-based Emaar Properties is currently in talks with the Egyptian government to purchase towers in New Alamein City, the firm’s founder Mohamed Alabbar said in an interview with Asharq Business.

Alabbar noted that Emaar Misr for Development is not intending to delist its shares from the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The company is looking forward to investing in Egypt, he added, stressing that it is considering serious investments in the country.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).