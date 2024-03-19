UAE - Improving housing services to citizens, while adhering to the highest quality standards topped the agenda at the inaugural meeting of the board of directors of Vilal Housing at the company's headquarters in Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Vilal Housing recently announced plans to design and construct 50 villas that will be completed and handed over to their owners in 2024.

The meeting that was chaired by Abdul Rahim Sultan, Chairman of the Board, in the presence of board members Aarefa Al Falahi, Alia Busamra, Mohammed Al Falahi, and Alia Al Shamlan, reviewed the company’s accomplishments in the preceding year, while outlining the strategic plans and projects slated for 2024.

The board also examined the challenges and opportunities prevalent within the housing sector for UAE citizens, and discussed the organisational framework as well as the roles and responsibilities of the board of directors.

Abdul Rahim Sultan emphasised the company's commitment to staying abreast of technological advancements in the construction sector and leveraging modern technologies.

He also highlighted the company's endeavours in providing housing financing solutions through strategic collaborations with banks and other financial entities.

Studies have revealed that approximately 211,605 homes are required for citizens in the UAE from 2020 to 2030. Abu Dhabi requires 84,411 homes; Sharjah 37,525 homes; Ras Al Khaimah 34,581 homes Dubai 31,882 homes; Fujairah 16,212 homes; Ajman 6,993 homes; and Umm Al Quwain Emirate 4,001 homes.

