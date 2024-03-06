Dubai Land Department (DLD), represented by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), has entered into partnership agreements with Property Finder, Bayut Web Publishing and Dubizzle to empower local talents and raise awareness in Dubai’s real estate sector, a report said.

These partnerships aim to create an exceptional real estate training environment to improve service efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, and advance services in alignment with best practices and standards in the industry, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

Under the partnerships, specialised training programmes will be devised and executed for citizens to bolster localisation endeavours, facilitating their employment or entrepreneurship ventures. This encompasses arranging seminars, workshops, and real estate conferences to address pertinent issues within the real estate market and highlight the sector’s current landscape. Moreover, it entails advancing smart and digital services within the real estate sector in the Emirate.

The signing ceremonies of the agreements took place on the sidelines of the ‘Tamkeen Real Estate Workshop’ hosted by DLD on March 4.

The event was attended by Eng Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Land Department, along with representatives from various organisations, including the Emirati Human Resources Development Council – Dubai, the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), Community Development Authority, and Emaar.

Several real estate companies participated in the event.

Marwan bin Ghalita said: “Our partnership with these leading entities underscores our commitment to providing citizens with specialised training and development opportunities. This initiative aims to enhance their capabilities and equip them with the necessary skills for effective participation in comprehensive and sustainable development.”

As part of the agreements, newly licensed citizens working as real estate agents will have the opportunity to promote their properties for free for the first year through platforms such as Property Finder, Bayut, and Dubizzle.

Furthermore, the agreements involve raising awareness among real estate investors, property owners, and all stakeholders through awareness plans and disseminating real estate knowledge.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said: “The company is committed to ensuring it has the best professionals working in the industry to serve consumers effectively. Leveraging its vast knowledge and experience, Property Finder aims to nurture the talent of UAE nationals and provide support as they develop their careers in the real estate sector.”

Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle and Head of Dubizzle Group, said: “Through this MOU, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for local talent by providing comprehensive training through our Bayut Academy and offering exclusive startup packages.”

“We constantly seek ways to give back to the community, and participating in this job fair to recruit Emirati talent aligns with our mission. We believe that every culture brings unique perspectives, and integrating local talent into our company enriches Bayut and dubizzle’s competitive edge, contributing significantly to our success and growth in the industry,” Khan added.

