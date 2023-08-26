UAE - Leading UAE real estate developer MAG Group has awarded a contract to Plus Seven for the construction of its AED110 million ($30 million) luxury townhouse community, MAG 22, located within Mohammed Bin Rashid City in Meydan.

As per the AED39 million contract, Plus Seven will complete the work on the key development, which features 22 townhouses with a mix of two- and three-bedroom units, by Q4 2024.

According to MAG, the open plan layout of the units gives the space scale and contemporary comfort like shaded rooftop terraces, whereas the outdoor living spaces were designed to create a visual flow and continuation of colour from outside to inside the townhouses.

A signature indoor courtyard with an olive tree allows the master bedroom to have multiple natural light sources.

MAG 22 offers a tranquil suburban life that is around the corner to the bustling city and on the backdrop of the magnificent Dubai skyline, stated the developer.

The project is strategically located in proximity to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Creek, Dubai Design District and MAG’s luxury developments – Keturah Reserve and Keturah Resort.

Thanks to all these facilities, the Emirati developer said till date 80% of units have already been sold out, it added.

