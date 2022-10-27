UAE-based Azizi Developments said it has signed a partnership deal with Schneider, a world leader in electrical accessories, to source premium sockets and switches for the Phase Three of its mega-project, Riviera, located in MBR City, Dubai.

Schneider is globally renowned for its sustainable and efficient products and services.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination located in the heart of MBR City that is planned to comprise 71 mid-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences upon its completion, conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure and retail hubs of the city.

CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Schneider is a world leader in electrical accessories. The efficient, sustainable, and high-quality solutions offered by the manufacturer provide the highest value to our investors and end-users, aligning this collaboration with our efforts to enhance the lives of those who reside in our communities."

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Schneider, with them continuing to represent an exceptionally value-adding part of our portfolio of carefully selected, best-in-class suppliers. We now look forward to seeing their products being installed at our pride and joy, Riviera in MBR City," he added.

