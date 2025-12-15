TownX, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing real estate developers, has announced that it has achieved a significant milestone in the construction of its AED662 million ($180.2 million) Ashley Hills project located in the heart of Arjan community.

In just four months since the project launch, the development has reached 40% construction progress, demonstrating the company’s efficiency and commitment to delivering high-quality residential communities.

On completion, it will feature 616 residential units across 400,000 sq ft of sellable area. The project is designed to offer a mix of spacious apartments that cater to families and investors seeking modern, sustainable living spaces in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing districts.

Giving a project update, TownX said notable progress has been made on site mobilisation, enabling works, piling and foundations and substructure works, with significant advancement on the superstructure and internal works.

The external envelope and building services are also underway, while internal finishes are in progress. External works and infrastructure will begin in the coming months, it stated.

In August, TownX had appointed Ocean Stone as the main contractor for the project. Ocean Stone, known for their extensive experience in large-scale residential developments, has been instrumental in driving the project forward and ensuring timely progress.

Haider Abduljabbar, Executive Director of TownX, said: "We are extremely proud of the remarkable progress made in just four months of construction. Achieving 40% completion is a testament to the hard work of our team and our contractors, whose collaboration has been instrumental in reaching this milestone."

"We are excited about the future of this project and remain focused on delivering Ashley Hills on time while maintaining the high standards TownX is known for," he stated.

The rapid progress reflects TownX’s dedication to meeting the growing demand for high-quality residential options in Dubai.

The strategic location of Ashley Hills in Arjan offers excellent connectivity to major roads such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, along with access to schools, retail centers, parks, and recreational facilities, making it an ideal living destination, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

