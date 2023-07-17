DHG Properties, a renowned Swiss property developer with an extensive track record spanning over three decades, has announced its UAE foray with the launch of its flagship development 'Helvetia Residences' at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai, featuring 430 residential units.

DHG Properties will look to launch its off-plan sales in September 2023 with a commitment to excellence and affordability for its customers.

Announcing the launch, the Swiss developer said its entry into the UAE market comes at an opportune time, as the country experiences remarkable growth and development.

According to UAE real estate portal Property Finder, Dubai’s real estate market hit a 10-year high with AED30.4 billion ($8.2 billion) worth of transactions being recorded in June. A total of 10,419 real estate deals were inked during the month, up 17.78% over last year.

DHG said it aims to contribute to the nation's vision by creating properties that elevate the standard of living, foster sustainable communities, and provide outstanding value for its customers.

"We are extremely excited to enter the UAE market, which continues to be a key destination for people from all over the world for several reasons, including providing expats with a great balance of an enjoyable lifestyle and strong business opportunities," remarked its Founder and Director Blagoje Antić.

"By blending innovative architectural design with meticulous attention to detail, DHG will look to contribute to the city’s prosperous sector through 430 units to be sold in the off-plan market, which has played a key role in the overall growth of the real estate sector, especially in recent months," stated Antić.

Through its debut project, the Swiss group looks to provide the same excellence that it has been providing across Europe for over 30 years.

According to him, JVC is becoming increasingly popular for UAE residents who work around the area, and as such is a great choice to start the group's journey in the country.

"Through its beautifully designed residential community, immediate access to highways, and affordable pricing, it provides a vibrant living experience for all ages, and is definitely one of the up-and-coming areas in Dubai," he added.

