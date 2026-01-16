Tomorrow World Real Estate Development, the boutique development arm of Tomorrow World Group, has officially signed a strategic partnership with Octa Properties, marking a significant step forward in the creation of next generation residential and commercial destinations across Dubai.

Tomorrow World currently holds 10 fully owned plots – including eight within Dubai Islands – and has a development pipeline of more than AED8 billion ($2.2 billion) in projected gross development value, said the company in a statement.

More than 20 projects are planned between 2026 and 2028, underscoring the company’s long term commitment to shaping high potential corridors across the emirate, it stated.

The collaboration unites Tomorrow World’s design driven development expertise with Octa Properties’ expanding presence in the UAE real estate sector.

Together, the two organisations aim to shape future ready communities defined by quality, connectivity, and long term value creation.

Established in 2022 and headquartered in Dubai, Tomorrow World Real Estate Development builds on the Group’s two decade legacy of disciplined investment and strategic growth.

The company specialises in premium residential destinations and future ready commercial assets, with core strengths spanning land strategy, design led product development, and end user experience.

The strategic partnership will launch with a prime plot on the marina front of Dubai Islands, featuring approximately 132 branded units positioned directly along the waterfront, complemented by high‑quality retail lining the marina promenade.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Yuan Zhou, Operation Director of Tomorrow World, said: "This partnership with Octa Properties reinforces our commitment to creating destinations that feel timeless yet future ready. Our principle – ‘Creating today’s life with tomorrow’ – guides every decision we make, from land strategy to design integrity to the ecosystems we curate."

Tomorrow World’s brand is anchored in design excellence, customer centric delivery, and meticulous attention to detail. The company blends boutique agility with the financial discipline of an established group, ensuring every project is shaped by sustainability minded planning, technology enabled living, and data driven location analysis.

Its core principles – ecosystem creation, design integrity, and real world functionality – align closely with Octa Properties’ commitment to delivering high quality development management services.

Fawaz Sous, CEO of Octa Properties, said: "Partnering with Tomorrow World allows us to combine our ambitions with a team that shares our belief in purposeful, human centred design. This collaboration will accelerate our ability to bring distinctive, high value projects to market, particularly in emerging districts with strong growth potential."

The partnership will focus on the development management of Tomorrow World’s portfolio, with an emphasis on premium residential communities and mixed use environments that enhance liveability, connectivity and long term capital appreciation, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

