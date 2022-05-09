The third edition of the Target Misr EXPO will be kicking-off on 13 May in Dusit Thani Hotel in New Cairo with the participation of major real estate companies from the Egyptian market and will run for two days.

Exhibitors will be showcasing a package of exclusive offers and exceptional discounts exceeding 50%, according to Alaa Ali Tawfik — Chairperson of Target Misr Real Estate, the Expo’s organiser.

Tawfik said that more than 30 real estate companies would participate in the exhibition in its new edition, offering more than 150 diverse and flagship projects in the New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, North Coast, Ain Sokhna, and Galala City.

He pointed out that the exhibition will also offer exclusive and unprecedented offers on the exhibited projects and discounts ranging from 10% to 20% on instalments and from 40% to 58% on cash.

He also stressed the availability of various instalment plans with or without 5% down-payments that go up to more than 15 years.

Tawfik elaborated that the exhibition aims to record sales of up to EGP 1bn and provide a package of free and unique services to the exhibition’s visitors, besides a special pavilion to provide legal and real estate consultancy.

“We are also honoured to have Ashraf Allam — the international real estate consultant — throughout the days of the exhibition. Allam will provide advisory services to clients for free and provide free transportation for clients from 17 governorates across Egypt to the exhibition and tours to inspect projects on the ground in the New Administrative Capital,” he disclosed.

The major real estate development companies that will be participating in the exhibition include Saudi-Egyptian Developers, Mountain View, Pyramids Developments, MBG, RUD, Nakheel Developments, Arqa Developments, Eden Development, Mardev Development, Khaled Sabry Holding, and others.

“The current time is the most appropriate to buy property, especially in light of the repercussions of the global crisis and the expected rise in the prices of all commodities, including property prices, which are expected to spike by more than 20%” he concluded.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).