RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has introduced the “Real Estate Data” feature on its Real Estate Market platform.



The feature grants clients access to a detailed record of all notarization activities associated with a property.



Clients can now explore comprehensive real estate data for over 4 million property title deeds recorded by the MoJ.



This includes a history of transactions such as sales, subdivisions, mergers, and grants, as well as various mortgage-related operations and relevant details like previous sale prices.



The Ministry expressed its commitment to transparency, ensuring that all clients and real estate professionals receive reliable and accurate information.



The Ministry also highlighted its ongoing efforts to enhance the Real Estate Market platform’s services.



The Real Estate Market platform offers a suite of efficient and user-friendly tools designed to regulate and streamline real estate transactions.



It serves as a platform that fosters investment opportunities and broadens the investor base.

