Riyadh: ROSHN Group, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest multi-asset class real estate developers and a PIF-owned giga-project, will host the ROSHN Supply Chain Forum on January 11 in Riyadh.



ROSHN invites commercial partners from across the sector to explore opportunities for participating in delivering ROSHN’s transformative real estate development projects throughout the Kingdom.



The ROSHN Supply Chain Forum serves as a platform for consultants, contractors, and manufacturers to explore the rich array of opportunities for collaboration with ROSHN. This initiative aims to strengthen its supply chain networks while expanding its reach across various real estate verticals.



The Group’s leadership team will provide attendees with insight into the various areas open for collaboration through a series of talks and discussions.



The Forum will also provide insight into Saudi Arabia’s broader real estate, construction, and investment landscape. It will highlight opportunities for investment and collaboration as the Kingdom prepares to achieve its Saudi Vision 2030 milestones of developing a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.



By highlighting ROSHN’s endeavours to localize manufacturing and supply chains, the Forum plays a crucial role in its commitment to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.



These goals include promoting local content, fostering the SME sector, creating investment opportunities, establishing long-term partnership agreements to support supply chain growth, and setting new standards while identifying innovative solutions for the development of the real estate sector and adding value to our customers.



Registered guests include a number of high-level government officials from various entities, showcasing the significant public sector support available to parties interested in collaborating with giga-projects like ROSHN.



“ROSHN is building Saudi Arabia’s new way of living at unprecedented speed and scale across the Kingdom, committed to developing world-class projects that boost the quality of life for generations to come. With the new horizons opened by Saudi Vision 2030 ahead, real estate development is without a doubt one of the most promising investment sectors in Saudi Arabia right now. We look forward to becoming a trusted partner of choice to new collaborators as we welcome the supply chain world to this event, our projects, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s bright future,” said David Grover, ROSHN Group CEO.



Iain McBride, ROSHN’s Head of Commercial, stated, “Our Supply Chain Strategy is built on shared values, a commitment to sustainability, and the highest international standards.”



“Partnering with us is an opportunity for consultants, contractors, and manufacturers from Saudi Arabia and around the world to support ROSHN in the joint achievement of our mandate and showcase their expertise on some of the most promising, rewarding, and transformational projects in the Kingdom. We look forward to welcoming our supply chain colleagues to learn more about the incredible opportunities present in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030-powered urban transformation,” McBride said.



As part of its commitment to partnering with industry-leading suppliers, ROSHN will also honour its contracting partners with five awards at the forum.



These awards acknowledge ROSHN’s current partners for excellence in performance across five categories: quality of design, innovation, execution quality, design to budget, and transparency and collaboration.



Each of the five recognized partners will receive acknowledgement in a ceremony at the event.

ROSHN is setting new standards for mainstream development and excellence within the region, achieving a number of international accreditations in the process.



These include the globally recognized Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Ethical Certificate for Procurement, CIPS’ foremost accreditation for ethical corporate practices.



ROSHN has also joined the United Nations Global Compact on responsible business practices, enshrining the Compact’s values within its corporate strategy, culture, and day-to-day activities.



Additionally, ROSHN has achieved the milestone of marking 35 million safe hours across its sites.