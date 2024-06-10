Tatweer Company has acquired an industrial plot in a prime location in Riyadh for more than SAR 750 million, according to a press release.

The industrial land, which spans around 74,000 square metres, was secured during the Rikaz Auction. It is situated in the Al Rahmaniyah neighborhood along Al Orouba Street, just 1 kilometre (km) away from the Kingdom Tower and about 3 km from the Al Faisaliah Tower.

The company plans to leverage the latest global standards and technologies in construction and urban planning, aiming to achieve environmental balance and ensure the sustainability of future projects.

Hezam bin Saidan, the Managing Director of Tatweer, commented: "We at Tatweer are proud of this achievement, which signifies the great trust the company enjoys in the real estate market in the Kingdom.”

“It represents a significant expansion of our real estate portfolio and provides us with the opportunity to contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in enhancing the quality of life," he added.

