RAS AL KHAIMAH: RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, has sold out the first phase of its latest development, Mirasol.

Mirasol received remarkable demand from customers, following its unveiling in an event earlier this month, outlining RAK Properties’ AED5 billion GDV pipeline for 2025.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, said, “The exceptional demand for Mirasol underscores the growing confidence in Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market and highlights RAK Properties’ commitment to delivering world-class communities.”