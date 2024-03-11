Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s real estate sector is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by various factors including high GDP growth, an influx of population, employment opportunities and favourable government policies. The real estate sector saw deals worth QR16.703bn in 2023 in 3,579 transactions.

In 2023, real estate trading movement witnessed the highest momentum in February with 382 real estate transaction with total value of QR2.040bn. This was followed by March with 340 transactions, then May 337 transactions. When compared to real estate trading movement during 2022, the highest movement was seen in June (517), September (509) and February (445) transactions, according to Ministry of Justice data.

The real estate market index for the year 2023 revealed that Doha Municipality, Al Rayyan Municipality and Al Dhaayen Municipality consecutively were the most active in terms of financial value. As the financial values of Doha Municipality transactions totaled QR6.820bn, Al Rayyan Municipality ranked second with transactions value of QR4.577bn and Al Dhaayen raked third with value of transactions amounting to QR2.131bn.

In terms of the number real estate’s sold in 2023, the most active municipality was Al Rayyan (26 percent), Doha (23 percent, Al Dhaayen (16 percent). According to the area index in the last year, indices show that the most active municipalities in real estate trading movement were Al Rayyan (32 perent), Doha (22 percent), and Al Wakrah (17 percent) of the total deal area.

Trading revealed the value of top ten real estate’s for 2023 registered 8 properties in Doha Municipality, and 1 property in Al Rayyan and Al Dhaayen municipalities each.

The volume of mortgage transactions achieved during 2023 reached 1347 transactions with a total amount of QR45.641bn where Doha Municipality registered the highest number of mortgage transactions with 547 (equivalent to 40.6 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties. This was followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with 360 transactions (equivalent to 26.7 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties and Al Dhaayen Municipality with 226 transactions (equivalent to 16.8 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties.

Regarding the value of mortgages in 2023, Doha Municipality comes first with amount reached QR30.055bn, while Al Shamal Municipality registers the lowest value which reached Qr17.872m while Al Sheehaniya does not register any mortgage transactions.

During lasy year 203, the trading movement in the residential units in The Pearl and Al Qassar zone witnessed 1044 deals with a total value of QR2.751bn.

Qatar introduced unprecedented property ownership reforms that allow non-Qataris the eligibility to own property and invest in the real estate sector. These initiatives offer an array of privileges for investing in the real estate sector, such as permanent residency, providing free healthcare, education and the ability to invest in certain commercial activities.

Financial institutions also offer attractive mortgage loans, with competitive rates and flexibility, appealing to investors and homebuyers. The growing diversity of properties and a range of cultural and entertainment attractions make Qatar an ideal location for real estate projects.

