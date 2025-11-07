Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from Oct. 26-30, 2025 reached QR318,791,923.

Meanwhile the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period is QR107,804,573, bringing the total trading value for the week to approximately QR426.596m.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, commercial shops, and residential units.

The volume of real estate transactions in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice reached more than QR748m from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23.

