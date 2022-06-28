Prescott Real Estate has announced the launch of its latest property, Prime Gardens, a greenery-inspired apartment complex featuring 141 smart homes that offer key amenities such as community pool, gym, a hitech games room, an in-house cinema and an outdoor play area within Arjan community in Dubai.

Unveiling the project, Prescott said Prime Gardens was the latest addition to its property portfolio following the success of the past six sold out projects.

Boasting an inspiring design and leisure facilities, Prime Gardens was built keeping in mind those looking for sophisticated and futuristic living spaces, stated the developer.

Strategically located just north of the geographical center of Dubai, it is an ideal location with easy access to much of Dubai, it added.

Prescott said it is offering a flexible payment plan forits customers. The breakdown includes 10% down payment, 10% after 2 months, a further 10% after 6 months, 5% after 9 months, 5% after 12%, and the final 60% on handover, scheduled for Q1 of 2024, it added.

According to Prescott, the site is well connected to Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, E311, Al Khail Road and Hessa Street, which offers strategic access to all directions of Dubai with a span of 10 to 20 minutes.

In addition, Umm Sequiem Road is nearby which is a direct route to Sheikh Zayed Road. It has been designed with the future in mind as it is located strategically in the proximity of some of the key landmarks of Dubai, it added.

On the launch, CEO Muhammad Shafi said: "Our focus has always been to create unparalleled living experiences for UAE residents. All of our projects adhere to three foundational pillars that are the cornerstone of our success; Prime Quality, Prime Location, and Prime Privileges. Our latest project is no different."

"We are committed to making affordable luxury living possible for everyone. We look forward to welcoming new residents as they find a place to call home, and lay down their roots," he stated.

According to him, all the homes in Prime Gardens are exquisitely designed, giving them an overall boutique-inspired hotel look every time the residents enter.

"All interiors are custom designed to give them the feeling of modernity. You will be amazed by the modern architecture with sleek and contemporary exterior features and premium designed customized interiors," he added.

