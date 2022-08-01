Six multi-million dinar construction projects will commence next month to build five mosques and one grand mosque for a housing town set to accommodate 100,000 citizens upon completion.

Salman Town, which aims to provide 15,616 housing units, lies on 740 hectares of land in the Northern Governorate.

Details of the BD5,584,648 construction projects – forecast to be completed in September 2024 – were announced by the Jaffari Endowments Directorate.

“Salman Town is considered one of the most modern housing towns in Bahrain and the largest in terms of space, number of housing units and amount of facilities and services planned,” said directorate chairman Yousif Al Saleh.

“Religious facilities – such as mosques and grand mosques – are an indispensable basic requirement for area residents and as part of our efforts to provide these we have launched the projects and construction will begin on September 1, with an expected completion date of September 1, 2024.

“We have covered around a quarter of the entire cost of the project and six bank accounts were opened for donations to complete the cost of the projects.”

Facilities

According to official documents, the BD2,639,048.500 Imam Ali Grand Mosque, is set to be built on a 9,253.58sqm plot of land and will accommodate 2,450 worshippers with a specially designed body of water.

It will also include other facilities such as waiting rooms, multi-purpose rooms, majlises (conference halls), as well as adequate parking and storage facilities.

“The idea behind the design of the Imam Al Mahdi Mosque is derived from a study of transparency and truth and its prominent and modern style represents the diversity of Bahraini society,” added Mr Al Saleh.

“The BD1,410,000 mosque’s design is inspired by the combination of modern and traditional techniques – such as the use of pointed arches – which were popular in the Dilmun Era.

“Also Kufic scripture – the oldest form of Arabic calligraphy – will be used to write the 99 names of God in Islam on the façade of the mosque, which reflects the historical importance of Bahrain in Islam.

According to Mr Al Saleh, it will be built on a 4,700.19sqm plot of land.

Meanwhile, the details of four small mosques that are also among the multi-million dinar project were revealed.

Al Sayeda Zainab Mosque (BD615,600) will be built on a 2,052sqm plot of land, Al Sayeda Fatima Al Zahra Mosque (BD350,000) will occupy 1,940.25sqm plot of land, the Imam Al Redha Mosque (BD300,000) will be built on a 1,936.55sqm plot of land and Al Imam Al Jawad Mosque (BD270,000) will be built on a 1,671.83sqm plot of land.

“The directorate has co-ordinated with all the relevant official authorities to produce the required documentation and facilitate the construction process,” said Mr Al Saleh.

“Several Bahraini engineering officers were also commissioned to develop engineering blueprints and detailed maps for the projects while taking into account the highest artistic standards within the mosque design bringing together authentic Islamic identity and modernised Bahraini architectural spirit.”

