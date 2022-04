REAL ESTATE Over 1,400 flats, villas worth $805mln sold in Dubai in one week

Getty Images Total deals valued at $1.4bln, according to Dubai Land Department

PHOTO

At least 1,415 apartments and villas worth 2.96 billion dirhams ($805 million) were sold to buyers in Dubai during the week ending April 8, bringing the total value of transactions for the period to 5.3 billion dirhams, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) said. (Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz) Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com

