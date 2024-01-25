Dubai developer Omniyat has announced the expansion of its ultra-luxury portfolio within the luxury waterfront development Marasi Bay with the launch of Vela Viento, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, a premium project featuring 92 premium residences.

Unveiling the project, Omniyat said Vela Viento will become another manifestation of its dedication to reimagining ultra-luxury living where architectural brilliance will meet the flair of French interior design, owing to collaborations with the prestigious Foster + Partners and the renowned Parisian design duo, Gilles & Boissier.

A hallmark of Omniyat's commitment to ultra-luxury living, Dorchester Collection will elevate the living experience through its standout servicing and management of the residences, it stated.

Once complete, its new property will contribute significantly to the elevation of the Marasi Bay area into a unique ultra-luxury enclave along with its sister property, Vela, Dorchester Collection, Dubai - launched in June 2023 - which will soon be joined by the Dorchester Collection’s first Middle East hotel - The Lana and The Lana Residences next month, said the developer.

These properties collectively represent Omniyat’s projected plans along the waterfront, following its acquisition of Marasi Bay Marina last year, it added.

On the new launch, Founder and Chairman Mahdi Amjad said: "Dubai continues to exceed global and local expectations with its architectural concepts and elevated living spaces. Vela Viento therefore isn't just a residence; it's a symbol of a new standard in timeless and elegant placemaking, and Omniyat will continue to craft the unconventional by curating living canvasses that fulfill the needs and aspirations of the world’s most discerning and selective people."

Vela Viento’s architecture will enable seamless indoor-outdoor living, providing each residence with its own landscaped terrace, and floor-to-ceiling windows that invite expansive views of the Marasi waterfront, Dubai Canal, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai. Bespoke units will also feature private pools and double-height living spaces.

"In addition, Vela Viento will be crowned by two four-bedroom penthouses as well as three signature duplex apartments, which will each feature a ‘hanging’ dining room - a concept unique to this property, in which the spaces and bridges between the property’s two towers meet to create a space that offers a distinctive ‘in the sky’ residential experience, stated Amjad.

According to him, the residents of Vela Viento will enjoy a number of luxurious amenities at 100-m high, featuring a infinity edge swimming pool, double-height gym, yoga studio, sun deck, and lounges.

"Additional amenities will be located on the podium level, including an indoor lap pool, children’s pool, a wellness spa and state-of-the-art meeting rooms. Beyond the property itself, residents will enjoy the added privilege of accessing amenities provided by neighboring properties VELA and The Lana Hotel, as well as the Beach Club at One at Palm Jumeirah by Omniyat," he added.

Christopher Cowdray, President at Dorchester Collection, said: "Vela Viento will embody the pinnacle of luxury living, seamlessly merging Dorchester Collection’s ethos with Omniyat’s legacy of creating iconic masterpieces. Together, we’re not just offering bespoke services, but curating lifestyles."

"Our ongoing collaboration with Omniyat establishes a global paradigm for excellence in hospitality, setting a benchmark that reaches beyond Dubai," he adde

