Manchester City has sealed a partnership deal with UAE-based Ohana Development to unveil its new branded residences in Abu Dhabi. Spanning 1.67 million sq m, the first-of-its-kind Manchester City club-branded residential destination will come up along Abu Dhabi’s Yas Canal waterfront.

As per the deal, Ohana Development will design and develop the project harnessing its appeal into high-end residential environments that reflect its luxury-led design ethos, with the Manchester City brand integrated throughout the development.

Unveiling the project, Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said: "Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana brings this shared vision to life through a thoughtfully curated residential project, one that is set to become a lasting legacy within the real estate sector. Partnering with Manchester City marks a significant milestone for Ohana Development and reflects our long-standing commitment to Abu Dhabi, where we are proudly headquartered."

"The club’s global stature, forward-looking vision, and modern outlook closely align with our ambition to create future-ready communities that contribute to the emirate’s evolving lifestyle landscape," he stated.

Ranked as the most valuable football club brand in the Premier League, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Ferran Sorriano, the Chief Executive Officer of City Football Group, said: "This is a landmark project that brings Manchester City to a premium residential environment in a distinctively club-branded way. Ohana Development is highly regarded for working with leading global brands, translating their influence into high-end, design-driven residential experiences."

Through this project, Ohana will be leveraging Manchester City’s unmatched presence in Abu Dhabi. Each term, more than 3,500 children participate in City Football Schools sessions, delivered five days a week across seven locations by over 50 full-time accredited coaches, he stated.

The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup is the largest youth football tournament in the region, bringing together thousands of players from across the UAE and globally each year. "This partnership will see Ohana harness the Club’s global reach and its unrivalled footprint in the region. We continue to be committed to distinctive collaborations like this," he added.

Beyond the pitch, Manchester City drives positive impact through community and educational initiatives such as the Healthy Lifestyles Programme, engaging over 30,000 primary school children last year to promote healthier, more active lifestyles, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

