UAE - Leading international real estate developer Mered, along with Pininfarina, a renowned name in the architectural design sector, showcased their flagship Dubai project - the Iconic Tower - at the Mipim 2024 real estate expo held in Cannes, France, recently.

A symbol of ultra-luxury living in the heart of Dubai, Iconic Tower features 311 premium ergonomic apartments as well as other key amenities including a lavish private lounge and dining room in addition to gymnasium and exclusive private cinema.

The 66-floor building also boasts a infinity pool with breathtaking sea views, expansive outdoor terrace, indulgent jacuzzi, rejuvenating ice spa and innovative air-conditioned private parking spaces.

Marking their inaugural participation at the world’s leading property event, the partners seized the opportunity to immerse themselves in strategic discussions and exploration of potential projects worldwide, reaffirming their commitment to innovation and excellence in the global real estate landscape.

Throughout the event, Mered said it had engaged in discussions with global market players, investors and architects, actively seeking new opportunities across different countries.

These interactions were marked by insightful discussions and strategic networking, offering valuable opportunities to forge strategic partnerships, it added.

Mered CEO Diana Nilipovscaia said: "Our participation at Mipim alongside Pininfarina has proven to be a tremendous success. We seized this moment to not only unveil the project but also to share our vision of architectural innovation on a global scale."

"We are committed to not only transform skylines but redefine the very concept of luxury living. Our ambition is to stretch the boundaries of residential developments, ensuring that our projects become landmarks that embody elegance, craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology," noted Nilipovscaia.

With a proven track record in urban development and a dedication to enhancing luxury living, Mered serves as a role model for quality construction and management in the field, she stated.

Through innovative technology infrastructure, cutting-edge management systems, and strict adherence to superior building standards, the company remains committed to setting new benchmarks for real estate excellence, she added.

