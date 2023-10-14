UAE - LEOS Developments, the award-winning, international property and lifestyle developer, has unveiled its second residential community in Dubai, Weybridge Gardens. The project is scheduled for completion in Q2 2025.

A mid-rise community in Dubailand, home to 187 modern apartments, the contemporary residential development aims to set a new benchmark in Dubailand for high quality design and interiors coupled with next generation amenities.

Weybridge Gardens is set to become the trendiest lifestyle community in Dubai, said a statement.

Home to well-appointed apartments, comprising spacious studios and one-bedroom apartments, every property at Weybridge Gardens has been meticulously crafted by experienced British architects and interior designers, ensuring a harmonious blend of form and function.

Every property features modern layouts, creating an ambiance of openness and elegance that reflects the essence of modern day living.

All properties feature open plan layouts with built-in wardrobes, high quality kitchens and chic vanity counters in the bathrooms. Additionally, large balconies serve as natural extensions of the apartments, seamlessly merging interiors with the inviting exterior spaces.

Investors and homebuyers can choose from a range of property types, including studios and one-bedroom apartments. With sizes ranging from 484 sq ft to 1,141 sq ft, catering to diverse lifestyle preferences. Studios range from 484 sq ft to 750 sq ft, while one-bedroom apartments range from 816 sq ft to 1,141 sq ft, ensuring that every individual's housing needs are met with precision.

Launching at incredible prices, with studios starting from AED 450,000 ($122,000) and one-bedroom apartments starting from AED 710,000, Weybridge Gardens is designed to cater to both investors seeking high capital appreciation and ROI, as well as first-time homebuyers in Dubai looking to step onto the property ladder.

Weybridge Gardens offers a plethora of world-class amenities that cater to the desires and aspirations of its residents. One of the standout features of Weybridge Gardens is its iconic rooftop terrace.

Residents at Weybridge Gardens can indulge in a wide array of amenities, ranging from a luxurious swimming pool with cabanas and in-water loungers, elegantly landscaped areas featuring comfortable seating, to a BBQ and pizza bar, an outdoor cinema, an urban farm complete with vertical gardens for cultivating fresh organic produce, and a tranquil Zen Japanese garden designed for meditation and yoga.

The indoor amenities equally offer a diverse set of things to do, including a state-of-the-art gymnasium, LEOS’ Boxing Academy, LEOS’ Dance Academy, and LEOS’ Da Vinci Art Academy, a modern co-working space, café, and an AI supermarket. Weybridge Gardens stands as a vibrant, contemporary lifestyle community, offering the utmost in modern amenities that not only add value but also enrich the daily lives of its residents.

Ideally situated in Dubailand, the city's entertainment hub, this premier residential development is strategically close to a myriad of amenities, leading educational institutions, and top-notch medical facilities, offering residents the epitome of convenience.

Nestled just off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, residents will enjoy excellent connectivity to all parts of Dubai, making it the ideal home for young professionals and families seeking a dynamic and cosmopolitan lifestyle, said a statement.

