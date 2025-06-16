Emirates Properties Group, a key developer in Ajman, has announced the launch of Azha Millennium Residences, an ultra-luxury branded mixed-use development that will be developed at the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Dubai.

An AED350 million ($95.2 million) project, it will deliver an exquisite collection of 196 Millennium Hotels & Resorts-branded apartments and curated retail spaces upon completion in Q4 2027, said senior company officials at the launch ceremony held under the patronage of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman.

With its futuristic design, integrated living experience, and sustainable infrastructure, the project harbours Dubai’s ambitious goal to propel the real estate market value to AED1 trillion by 2033 – a key indicator of the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, said a statement from Emirates Properties Group.

Rising 30 storeys high, it is the latest hotel-branded development to adorn Dubai’s towering skyline, reaffirming the city’s appeal to the global affluent.

On the project, Sheikh Rashid said: "Azha Millennium Residences is a unique addition to Dubai’s striking portfolio of branded homes. The project is an embodiment of aesthetics, sophistication, and convenience, further enhancing Dubai’s appeal as an ideal residential destination for luxury lovers."

It boasts 196 units, including 56 studios, 84 one- and 56 two-bedroom apartments, meticulously designed for comfort, elegance, and smart living, he noted.

With prices starting from AED629,000, studios span an area from 375 sq ft onwards while sizes of one- and two-bedroom units span up to 979 sq ft and 1,746 sq ft, he added.

For this project, Emirates Properties Group said it is offering an attractive and flexible payment plan under which a 10% down payment has to be made followed by a 30% funding during construction and then a further 10% upon handover, and the rest of the 50% in three years post-handover, allowing seamless purchases.

According to experts, the surge of wealthy home-buyers in Dubai is central to the growth of branded homes. Properties like Azha Millennium Residences will help maintain the supply level in the long run as the market foresees rising demand due to the influx of High-Net-Worth-Individuals (HNWIs) by the next decade, they added.

"Azha’s launch takes place at a time when Dubai is receiving a large number of super-wealthy settlers. Each residence is masterfully crafted to embody luxury living at its core," remarked its Managing Director Mohammed R. Hegazi.

"Millennium Hotels and Resorts adds pivotal value to homes, promising an unmatched experience with its signature hospitality services. This will widen the choice of ultra-luxury properties and help global ultra-high networth individuals to live in Dubai," he added.

Azha Millennium Residences features a suite of world-class amenities that resonate with the opulent lifestyle of its residents. Ground level facilities include a swimming pool, BBQ area, lush garden, play areas, and a café lounge.

On the rooftop, residents can access a health club, a pool offering scenic views of JVT, a lounge, indoor cinema, and entertainment room, said the Ajman-based developer.

Moreover, residents can experience hotel-style living with Millennium’s premium hospitality services like concierge, round-the-clock security, in-room dining, housekeeping, valet parking, and additional wellness facilities. More than 300 designated parking slots across four podiums are available, it added.