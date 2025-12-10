UAE - Elevate, a key lifestyle real estate brand, said it has achieved a major milestone through its premium project in Ras Al Khaimah - Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences - which became the emirate’s fastest-selling project.

The branded residential units, which were put up for sale at a key event in Atlantis The Royal, received an overwhelming response from investors and homeowners resulting in more than 200 units being snapped up within just two hours.

Capitalising on this extraordinary momentum, which netted AED704 million ($192) in sales, Elevate has announced that the final 100 units will be released soon.

The project, valued at AED1.8 billion ($490 million), is being developed in partnership with Ennismore, the world’s fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company.

Designed by global leaders Gensler and Bergman Design House, the development creates a new benchmark for branded beachfront living, blending bold architecture with sensory storytelling, a combination that has resonated deeply with global investors.

Zeeshaan Shah, the Founder & Chairman of Elevate, said: "The incredible demand we witnessed, selling over AED700 million in just two hours, is a powerful validation of our vision for Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences. We didn’t just launch a building; we introduced a new standard of lifestyle that resonates deeply with global investors."

"This rapid absorption proves that Ras Al Khaimah is no longer just an emerging market; it is a prime destination for luxury real estate, and Elevate is proud to be leading this transformation," he stated.

The Next Chapter of Luxury The newly released inventory will offer a mix of the project's most sought-after layouts.

Buyers moving quickly on this next phase will have the opportunity to secure homes within the development’s three signature distinct tiers:

*The Residences: Chic 1–3 bedroom apartments.

*The Front Row Collection: Exclusive beachfront townhouses with direct beach access.

*The Sky Collection: Breathtaking duplex and triplex sky villas with private pools.

According to Shah, residents will enjoy proximity to the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island and access to over 60,000 sq ft of curated amenities, including the Mondrian Sky Club, the region’s first Fi’lia Beach, and Accor Platinum Status benefits worldwide.

With construction moving ahead and completion scheduled for Q4 2028, the Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences continues to set the pace for luxury real estate in Ras Al Khaimah.

