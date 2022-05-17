Egypt’s real estate company BROUQ Developments announced the launch of its latest projects in New Administrative Capital’s financial district.

Managing Director and CEO of BROUQ Developments Ibrahim El-Sayd said that the company is launching its latest project CENTOO in the New Capital as part of the company’s plan to expand in the Egyptian market.

El-Sayd noted that the project excavation work will begin once obtaining licenses.

He pointed out that the company has contracted with major consulting companies locally and internationally to launch a product that meets all aspirations and needs of customers, added that BROUQ has assigned Etqan to be financial and marketing consultant for the CENTOO project, and to manage the project, a contract was made with REAM Asset Management. Besides, Trojan has also been contracted as a general contractor for the project.

The company has emerged from an alliance and cooperation between three of the largest companies operating in the Arab Gulf region, namely, Qhsp, a Qatari company, Alfada, an Emirati company, and NBS HOLDINGS. Moreover, the alliance has an experience in real estate industry close to 30 years, during which it has developed about 100 projects ranging from residential, commercial, recreational and towers, in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Morocco and London, with investments amounting to $5bn with a total area of ​​about 1,000 acres, according to Ibrahim.

