Egypt - Al Ahly Sabbour Developments has announced the launch of Wadi Zaha, the first neighbourhood in its project in Sultan Haitham City, Oman, with a total investment of OMR 90m ($234.59m).

The launch of Wadi Zaha marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between Al Ahly Sabbour and the Omani Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning. The entire project spans 100 feddans and includes three residential neighbourhoods: Wadi Zaha, Wadi Safa, and Wadi Tala, totaling approximately 3,500 units designed to meet the diverse needs of all client segments and age groups.

Al Ahly Sabbour is one of the leading companies in the Sultanate and holds the second-largest land area in Sultan Haitham City. A key feature of the project is that each neighbourhood is designed as an independent, fully integrated community located on a separate plot of land.

The opening ceremony, held at the Royal Opera House, was attended by Khalfan bin Saeed Al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, Engineer Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, along with numerous ministers, ambassadors, senior officials, business leaders, and investors, underscoring the regional significance of Wadi Zaha.

Commenting on the launch, Ahmed Sabbour, Chairperson and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, said, “Wadi Zaha is the beginning of a long journey to strengthen the economic partnership between Egypt and Oman, aligning with Oman Vision 2040 through the delivery of sustainable projects that meet the needs of future generations.”

Wadi Zaha is strategically located in Sultan Haitham City, offering the largest view of the central park. Spanning 23 feddans, the neighbourhood includes 760 diverse residential units, ranging from compact studios to family-oriented apartments (one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom), duplexes with gardens, upper duplexes with terraces, penthouses, separate villas, and townhouses, catering to various lifestyles and aspirations.

The neighbourhood features an architectural design that blends modern style with Omani identity, developed by the renowned SOM firm. Amenities include gyms, private swimming pools, expansive green spaces, retail stores, healthcare facilities, and a variety of food and beverage options, ensuring residents’ daily needs are met within walking distance.

Al Ahly Sabbour is collaborating closely with a range of strategic partners to ensure the success of the Sultan Haitham City project. These partnerships include the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, contributing to the development of three key neighbourhoods in the city; global urban planning and architectural design firm SOM; and Cavendish Maxwell as the business consultant partner, ensuring operational efficiency and the application of global best practices to set a new standard in the Omani real estate market.

