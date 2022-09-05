Dubai property developer DAMAC has awarded new contracts worth AED313.5 million ($85.3 million) for its master development that includes the construction of close to 200 villas.

The contracts awarded to Engineering Construction & Reconstruction include the main works for the cluster of 190 villas in DAMAC Hills development, according to a statement on Monday.

The villas are part of the Bel Air cluster of DAMAC Hills, the Dubai developer's first master development located on Umm Suqeim Road and Hessa Street.

Engineering Construction has also bagged the contract for the main works of DAMAC Hills' Golf Gate cluster, which will feature a 30-floor residential building.

Last July, DAMAC commenced the piling work for its $545 million Cavalli Tower project in Dubai Marina.

The 70-storey tower, which was designed by Dubai Museum of the Future architect Shaun Killa, was launched in September 2021.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com