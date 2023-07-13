Dubai real estate market recorded 712 sales transactions worth AED3.38 billion, in addition to 112 mortgage deals of AED200.32 million, and 22 gift deals amounting to AED41.39 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 538 villas and apartments worth AED1.66 billion, and 174 land plots worth AED1.72 billion.

The mortgages included 99 villas and apartments worth AED184.19 million and 13 land plots valued at AED16.14 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3.6 billion.