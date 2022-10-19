DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 479 sales transactions worth AED1.65 billion, in addition to 82 mortgage deals of AED406.61 million, and 37 gifts deals amounting to AED137.63 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 437 villas and apartments worth AED1.44 billion, and 42 land plots worth AED210.44 million, while mortgages included 54 villas and apartments worth AED239.39 million and 28 land plots valued at AED167.23 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.2 billion.