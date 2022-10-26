DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 371 sales transactions worth AED1.01 billion, in addition to 78 mortgage deals of AED164.26 million, and 8 gift deals amounting to AED57.07 million on Wednesday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 339 villas and apartments worth AED820.86 million, and 32 land plots worth AED191.71 million, while mortgages included 49 villas and apartments worth AED89.34 million and 29 land plots valued at AED74.92 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.2 billion.