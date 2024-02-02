A total of 3,677 real estate transactions worth over AED11.5 billion were conducted during the week ending 2nd February, 2024, according to data released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 192 plots were sold for AED2.61 billion, while 2,699 apartments and villas were purchased for AED5.75 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah sold for AED614.96 million, a land sold for AED146 million in Al Merkadh, and another in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah sold for AED141.34 million.

Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 51 transactions worth AED118.15 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 27 transactions worth AED78.4 million, and Jabal Ali First with 14 transactions worth AED70.74 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included one in Al Mamzer for AED182 million, another in Al Wasl worth AED67.5 million, and an apartment in Um Suqaim Third worth AED55 million.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED2.24 billion. Meanwhile, 154 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED852.15 million.