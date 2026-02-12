The Dubai real estate market recorded the highest single-day real estate transaction value in its history on January 26 of AED15.6 billion ($4.25 billion), data released by the Dubai Land Department said.

This value was achieved through 1,501 real estate transactions on the day, highlighting strong demand and deep market liquidity.

The data further showed that sales alone reached AED11.4 billion, covering land, residential units, and buildings, in addition to mortgages and gifts of significant value. This reflects broad-based activity across multiple real estate segments and underscores the expansion and diversification of the investor base.

Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of Arabian Gulf Properties, said the record-breaking figures reflect an advanced stage of market maturity and stability, reaffirming the emirate’s growing position as one of the world’s leading real estate and investment destinations.

AlBlooshi said: “Recording real estate transactions worth AED15.6 billion in one day represents an unprecedented milestone and reflects strong confidence from both local and international investors in Dubai’s real estate market, as well as its ability to absorb large-scale investments within an attractive and globally competitive environment.”

He added that this record performance is closely linked to the wider economic landscape, coinciding with continued business growth, corporate expansion, and Dubai’s strengthening role as a regional and global business hub, factors that directly support real demand for real estate assets.

AlBlooshi explained that the figures point to genuine investment activity driven by long-term economic fundamentals, noting that the scale and value of transactions confirm the market’s transition toward a more sustainable growth phase.

He continued: “At Arabian Gulf Properties, we closely monitor these market indicators and respond to this momentum by developing well-planned real estate projects that address both current and future market requirements, combining strategic locations, quality execution, and long-term investment value.”

AlBlooshi concluded that achieving these record transaction levels further strengthens Dubai’s appeal as a primary destination for real estate investment and lays the groundwork for a new phase of balanced growth, supported by clear regulations, advanced infrastructure, and sustained investor confidence. – TradeArabia News Service

